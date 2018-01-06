Snow Day: Xzavier Pringle
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 12:35 am
James Pringle sent this picture of his son, Zxavier Pringle, standing in the snow earlier this week. Pringle is also the son of Amy Pringle.
