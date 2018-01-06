Snow Day: Friends
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 11:49 pm
Last Updated: January 6, 2018 at 11:34 pm
This photo taken at the home of Marion and Ashley DuBose shows, from right to left, Sarah Ruth Cothran, Anna Kate DuBose, Carol An Briggs, M.E. DuBose, Bethea Lewis and Rob Briggs. (MISSEY WOODARD / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.