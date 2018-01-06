Snow Day: Eric Logan Spangler’s first snow
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 2:41 am
Eric Logan Spangler had his first snow in 2018. (ZOE MORRIS / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 2:41 am
Eric Logan Spangler had his first snow in 2018. (ZOE MORRIS / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.