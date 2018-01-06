Library remains closed through weekend
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 8:55 am
Last Updated: January 6, 2018 at 12:05 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will remain closed throughout the weekend and will reopen Monday.
