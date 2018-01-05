Wreck blocking roadway at Bill Davis Road and Rowe Drive
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 7:12 pm
Last Updated: January 5, 2018 at 9:15 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a wreck in the 6900 block of Bill Davis Road near Rowe Drive. Reports indicate that the roadway is blocked. Injuries are not mentioned.
