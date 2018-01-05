Snow Photos: Sunset on Lake Marion at North Santee
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 6:47 am
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 6:54 pm
Linda Smith took these photos of sunset overlooking Lake Marion in North Santee just as the snow ended on Wednesday.
