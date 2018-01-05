ManningLive

Snow Photos: Sunset on Lake Marion at North Santee

by | January 5, 2018 6:47 am

Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 6:54 pm

Linda Smith took these photos of sunset overlooking Lake Marion in North Santee just as the snow ended on Wednesday.

