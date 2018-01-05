Snow Day: Noah Allen Laflair
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 9:23 pm
Laurissa Lynn Akers sent this picture of her 5-month-old son, Noah Allen Laflair, who experienced his first snow this week.
