Snow Day: Isabella Grace Shelton
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 11:17 am
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 7:03 pm
Isabella Grace Shelton, just a month away from her 2nd birthday, enjoyed playing in the snow with her grammy, Janice Cercopely, in Manning at the Country Club Estates.
