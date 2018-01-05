Snow Day: Gladys the chicken
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 2:33 am
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 6:31 pm
Colleen Bochette sent this picture of her chicken, Gladys, whom she said “came on the desk to let us know she is enjoying the cold and snow.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.