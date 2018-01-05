Snow Day: Charles and Tillman Dues build a snowman
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 2:48 am
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Charles and Tillman Dukes of Puddin’ Swamp in eastern Clarendon County built this snowman on Thursday.
