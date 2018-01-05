Snow Day: Bogdan Gutu
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 12:20 pm
Last Updated: January 5, 2018 at 10:32 am
Bogdan Gutu, 8, enjoyed the snow Wednesday night in downtown Manning. (MIHAELA GUTU / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
by Submitted by Reader | January 5, 2018 12:20 pm
Last Updated: January 5, 2018 at 10:32 am
Bogdan Gutu, 8, enjoyed the snow Wednesday night in downtown Manning. (MIHAELA GUTU / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.