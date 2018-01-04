Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clarendon County through 9 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Clarendon County through 9 a.m. Friday. Expect wind chil values as low as 5 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.