Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarendon County, calling for extremely cold air to remain across the region through 5 and 6 a.m. Thursday. This cold air will allow any snow that has fallen on area roadways to remain overnight. Compacted snowfall may well turn to ice, making for slick and dangerous travel overnight and in the morning hours. If you must travel in areas that received snowfall, do it with a full tank of gas. Drive slowly and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also, keep a flashlight along with some food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Otherwise, stay home.