Snow Day: Merritt Fry and Kaylynn Cromer
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 2:24 am
Merritt Fry and Kaylynn Cromer enjoyed the snow at their home on Mikon Road in Sumter County. Send your Snow Day pictures to editorial@maninglive.com.
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 2:24 am
Merritt Fry and Kaylynn Cromer enjoyed the snow at their home on Mikon Road in Sumter County. Send your Snow Day pictures to editorial@maninglive.com.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.