Snow Day: Layla Welch and Gavin Evans

by | January 4, 2018 1:29 am

Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 2:04 am

Layla Welch, 10, and Gavin Evans, 2, play in the snow on Wednesday near their home in New Zion. It was Gavin’s first snow.

