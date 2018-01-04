Snow Day: Layla Welch and Gavin Evans
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 1:29 am
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 2:04 am
Layla Welch, 10, and Gavin Evans, 2, play in the snow on Wednesday near their home in New Zion. It was Gavin’s first snow.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.