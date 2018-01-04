ManningLive

Snow Day: Coach Hatfield’s snowman

by | January 4, 2018 10:50 pm

Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 7:08 pm

LMA Coach Barry Hatfield and his family worked on this snowman in Deer Creek at Wyboo.

