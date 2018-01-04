Snow Day: Bailey Wallman, Logan Shotwell
Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 7:32 pm
Bailey Wallman and Logan Shotwell of Manchester Drive in Manning enjoyed the snow this week. (FELICIA WALLMAN / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
