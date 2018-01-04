ManningLive

Snow Day: Adelyn McGee

by | January 4, 2018 9:01 pm

Adelyn McGee, 12, who lives in the Brewington community off S.C. 261 was one of several Clarendon County kids who enjoyed the snowfall and extra break from school this past week afforded by Winter Storm Grayson.

