Snow Day: Adelyn McGee
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 9:01 pm
Adelyn McGee, 12, who lives in the Brewington community off S.C. 261 was one of several Clarendon County kids who enjoyed the snowfall and extra break from school this past week afforded by Winter Storm Grayson.
