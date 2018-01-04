New Year’s Resolution: Moye Graham
I want to be able to spend more time with family and friends. I want to live healthier. I want to be a more loving person. I hope to be more organized in my daily affairs. I want to help keep The Prayer Quilt relevant and continue to pray for those that are in need.
– Moye Graham
