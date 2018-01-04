Lanes blocked on I-95SB near Sardinia, Bishopville exit
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 2:21 am
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting both southbound lanes of interstate 95 blocked about four miles south of Exit 132 at S.C. 527 to Sardinia and Bishopville. A wreck is the purported cause. Injuries are unknown. The wreck happened at 2:11 a.m.
