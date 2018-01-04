ManningLive

Full closings, cancellations and delays list: Thursday, Jan. 4

by | January 4, 2018 2:00 am

Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 2:45 am

Due to Winter Storm Grayson, the following entities have announced closings, cancellations or delays.

CLOSINGS

  • All Clarendon County public and private schools will be closed Thursday, including schools in Clarendon School Districts 1, 2 and 3 and Clarendon Hall and Laurence Manning Academy and Harvest Community School. This also includes Head Start programs.
  • The Harvin Clarendon County Library will remain closed Thursday.
  • All Clarendon County offices will remain closed Thursday.
  • All city of Manning offices will remain closed Thursday.
  • The Town of Turbeville, including Town Hall, will be closed Thursday.
  • The Town of Summerton, including Summerton Town Hall, will be closed Thursday.
  • BranCo Adult Day Care LLC will be closed Thursday.

DELAYS

  • The Manning Times will be delivered to mailboxes a day later than usual.
  • SAFE Federal Credit Union in Manning and Santee will open at noon Thursday.
  • Colonial Family Practice will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.
  • McLeod Cardiology will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.
  • Carolina Diabetes and Kidney Center will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

CANCELLATIONS

 

