Full closings, cancellations and delays list: Thursday, Jan. 4
Due to Winter Storm Grayson, the following entities have announced closings, cancellations or delays.
CLOSINGS
- All Clarendon County public and private schools will be closed Thursday, including schools in Clarendon School Districts 1, 2 and 3 and Clarendon Hall and Laurence Manning Academy and Harvest Community School. This also includes Head Start programs.
- The Harvin Clarendon County Library will remain closed Thursday.
- All Clarendon County offices will remain closed Thursday.
- All city of Manning offices will remain closed Thursday.
- The Town of Turbeville, including Town Hall, will be closed Thursday.
- The Town of Summerton, including Summerton Town Hall, will be closed Thursday.
- BranCo Adult Day Care LLC will be closed Thursday.
DELAYS
- The Manning Times will be delivered to mailboxes a day later than usual.
- SAFE Federal Credit Union in Manning and Santee will open at noon Thursday.
- Colonial Family Practice will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.
- McLeod Cardiology will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.
- Carolina Diabetes and Kidney Center will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
CANCELLATIONS
- The Clarendon County Democratic Party has postponed its regular meeting from Thursday to Jan. 11. The meeting will be held at the same time and place. For more information, visit manninglive.com/2018/01/03/dems-postpone-regular-meeting/
