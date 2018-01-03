Local McLeod Health medical practice closures

Due to the impending winter weather conditions, the following McLeod Physician Associates offices are adjusting their hours of operation as indicated below. Each practice is contacting patients to reschedule appointment times. Unless indicated otherwise, facilities and practices are open normal office hours.

CLARENDON/KINGSTREE/MANNING/SUMTER/JOHNSONVILLE/SUMTER

McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and plans to open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Palmetto Adult Medicine will close at noon today and plan to open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

McLeod Family Medicine Kingstree will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

McLeod Cardiology Associates Sumter and Manning will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Eagerton Family Medicine will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

McLeod Surgery Clarendon will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

McLeod Orthopaedics Clarendon and McLeod Orthopaedics Manning will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and two-hour delay on Thursday.

McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon will close at 12:30 p.m Wednesday. Cardiac Rehab will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.