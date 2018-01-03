DOT working to clear roads in midlands, including Clarendon

Last Updated: January 4, 2018 at 1:01 am

The state Department of Transportation continues its work in the midlands and coastal regions in response to Winter Storm Grayson.

According to the 9 p.m. update, “wintry precipitation” has concluded in all parts of the state except Engineering District 5, which includes Pawleys Island.

“Crews in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions continue to plow snow and apply de-icing materials as

appropriate,” reads the statement. “Roads and bridges throughout these areas are covered in snow and ice. There are

several closures due to icy conditions. Crews from Districts 2, 3, and 4 have been reassigned to

coastal areas to assist in the snow removal operations.”

Clarendon County lies within District 1

“Precipitation has ended in District 1; de-icing operations continue in all counties, except Lexington,” reads the statement. “The most severely impacted counties were Sumter and Lee. Once cleared, roads an ridges will be monitored for possible refreezing as temperatures fall overnight in the area.”

DOT, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and local law enforcement continue to urge residents to stay off the roads and highway, particularly those east of Interstate 95, through Friday morning.

DOT spokesman Robert Kudelka said that 1,005 maintenance employees are actively involved with road operations throughout the state. He said the department has used 1,968 tons of salt; 340 tons of sand; 21,808 gallons of calcium chloride; 172,675 gallons of salt brine; and 309 equipment units in use.