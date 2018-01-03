ManningLive

District 2 schools closed Thursday

by | January 3, 2018 12:37 pm

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Clarendon School District Two Schools will be closed on Thursday.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live