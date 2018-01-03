Church cancelations
by Submitted by Reader | January 3, 2018 10:51 am
EDITOR’S NOTE: This will be updated throughout the day as churches notify editorial@manninglive.com of their closings.
Grace Christian Fellowship Church has canceled Wednesday evening services due to impending inclement weather.
