Before the Storm: DOT brines Clarendon highways
by Submitted by Reader | January 3, 2018 10:20 pm
Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 11:16 pm
Clarendon County native Rob Thompson, an employee with the state Department of Transportation, took this video of the department’s Clarendon Maintenance Crew putting out a brine solution on ramps and bridges on Interstate 95 near Manning on Wednesday morning.
