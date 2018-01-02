Sphinks Thomas Bryant Jr.

Sphinks Thomas Bryant Jr., 73, husband of Martha Faye Dewitt Culick Bryant, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Born Jan 17, 1944, in Manning, he was a son of the late Sphinks Thomas Bryant Sr. and the late Pearl Hodge Bryant. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from Crescent Tool Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he was a member of Home Branch Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his wife of Manning include three sons, Sphinks Bryant III and Robert Hankins, both of Manning, and David Hankins of Florida; three daughters, Desiree Bryant Lucas (Roger) of Manning, Lynn Daulton (Jeff) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Sue Charles of Pinewood; three brothers, Joe Bryant (Ann) of Sumter, Gerald Bryant of Manning and Dean Bryant (Lynda) of Florida; a sister, Rosa Geddings Southerly (Ted) of Sumter; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Hankins Bryant; a brother, Bobby Bryant; and his daughter-in-law, April Hall Bryant.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Home Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bennie Barwick and the Rev. John Hall officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org

