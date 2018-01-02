School closings
Laurence Manning ACademy will be closed Wednesday due to possible inclement weather.
Clarendon Hall will be closed.
Clarendon School District 2 and 3 schools will dismiss early.
Clarendon 1 schools will dismiss early.
Comment by Grace Christian Fellowship Church, Manning
January 2, 2018 at 20:47
Grace Christian Fellowship Church, Manning will be closed tomorrow due to the pending weather!
Comment by deanna v jeffreys
January 2, 2018 at 21:22
I cant not believe Clarendon Schools are shooting for half a day tomorrow with the expecting weather coming this way…First off they should check the forecast from channel five news out of Charleston, second, temps are going to be extremely cold buses will not be warm third, some children are on these buses for one to two hours coming and going,fourth is if this weather comes in as has been reported between 7am and 9am my grandson as well as other children will be on the bus for two hours after school lets out at 11am…Whom ever has made this decision certainly hasn’t conspired this thoroughly.. Why put our children at risk? A Saturday or up coming holiday is always an option…Please reconsider…the safety of all involved. I am not the only one questioning this decision…
