Prayer Quilt going strong

A few years back, The Prayer Quilt was born. For those of you unfamiliar with this on ine prayer group, I will provide a little background taken from an article originally published May 7, 2015, in The Manning Times.

I have italicized excerpts from that piece.

“Between about 9 and 11 p.m. each night, Moye Graham, Lin Bennett and Cindy Risher post on The Quilt page. They aren’t selling anything or seeking donations for some non-profit organization. Instead, they are seeking prayers, and adding “patches” to The Prayer Quilt.”

Former Andrews resident Whitney Hardee Cox was an amazing young woman, wife and mother who sought prayers and then shared her cancer journey openly on The Prayer Quilt and on social media. Her journey itself drew hundreds of new Patches to The Quilt and helped bring her local community closer together.

Her beautiful, smiling face and upbeat outlook on life captured the imagination of folks at all levels and across the globe. Whitney passed away Jan. 10, 2016, at the age of 28. She was one of the folks whose personal journey popularized the Quilt.

“While Graham, Bennett and Risher are active in state Republican politics, they say The Quilt follows no political party,” reads the article from 2015.

“While everyone knows the three of us are conservative Republicans and all are chairs in some way and are considered leaders in the GOP, we try and keep The Quilt party-free,” Graham said then. “We have people of all races, including whites, Latinos and blacks.”

“Bennett said she is still amazed by the reaction from folks on Facebook,” the article continues.

“Whatever has happened to this thing was really beyond anything we could have imagined,” she said. “We didn’t do it. It was all God’s hand and exposed a need for prayers and love.”

“It has gotten to where the trio has discussed starting a Facebook page. But each thinks that might be an impersonal solution to what are typically highly personal requests.”

“It has started to worry us – how to handle the enormous requests we were getting, but a Facebook page can get so impersonal and we wanted to keep this personal and public,” Bennett said. “So, we just continue to call out names of those we love and those needing prayer or those just needing uplifting.”

Graham said he believes more than 1,000 folks are tagged or mentioned each night through the chain.”

Moye Graham officially created the Prayer Quilt Group on Facebook on Sept. 28, 2015. Lin Bennett and I joined in as site administrators later that same day.

Currently, The Prayer Quilt has 1,747 members, of which 1,433 are active. This means they post or comment on a regular basis.

Tuesday is the most popular day for posting and averages about 1,000 posts, comments and reactions. The peak morning time is 10 a.m., and 9 p.m. is the peak evening time.

Monday and Tuesday aren’t far behind at 992 and 950, respectively. Sixty-four percent of Patches are female, and 36 percent are male. The age brackets break down as follows with male to female percentages: 18-24 (1percent,0.7percent), 25-34 (3.8percent, 5.2percent), 35-44 (5percent,7.7percent), 45-54 (8.3percent,13.7percent), 55-64 (8percent, 19.2percent), 65 + (10percent,17.4percent).

The vast majority of quilt members live in the United States, but we also have members who live in Pakistan, Brazil, Canada, United Kingdom, Nepal, Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt and India. In South Carolina the top three cities for membership are Manning, Charleston and Kingstree.

We continue to add new Patches as the membership requests continue to come in daily. It is a rarity when someone is denied or removed but it does happen.

The Prayer Quilt is exactly what the name implies, nothing more and nothing less. And this is why it continues to grow. Folks want to know someone really cares, and we do.

It’s that simple.

Cindy Risher is a member of the Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees, where she serves as legislative liaison. She currently writes for and manages legals and classifieds for The Manning Times.