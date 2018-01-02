LMA announces 2-hour delay for remainder of week
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 2, 2018 1:31 pm
Due to extremely cold temperatures forecasted for the early morning hours of the remainder of this week and in consideration of those using bus services, Laurence Manning Academy will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday through Friday.
Bus service will be running Wednesday, but will do so on the two-hour delay.
School will begin at 10 a.m.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.