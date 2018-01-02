Clarendon 3 announces early dismissal for Wednesday
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 2, 2018 4:50 pm
Clarendon School District 3 schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to inclement weather. Walker Gamble Car Riders may be picked up at 11 a.m.; Walker Gamble buses will leave at 11:10 a.m. East Clarendon Middle and High School car riders and drivers may leave at 111:30 a.m. Buses from East Clarendon Middle High School will leave at 11:35 a.m.
