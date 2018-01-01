Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday for Clarendon County. Very cold wind chills are expected. They could drop to 5 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the teens with north winds 7 to 12 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.