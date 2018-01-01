Swift Beef Co. recalls beef stew products

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:24 am

Swift Beef Co., a Cactus, Texas business that does business as JBS USA Food Company, has issued a recall for about 4,702 pounds of beef stew products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically elastic and metal.

The recall was announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The boneless beef stew items were produced on Dec. 13.

The following products are subject to recall:

* Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.

* Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.

* Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.

* The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 3D” next to the USDA mark of inspection or Est. 7231 on the side of the tray. These items were shipped to HEB retail stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered Dec. 24 by the HEB grocery store chain in San Antonio, Texas, when they opened boxes containing the multi-vac packages. That same day HEB locked the sales of all stew meat from their registers and pulled all products from shelves in all the stores. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

For more information, call Head of Corporate Affairs Cameron Bruett at 1 (970) 506-7801.