Send in your nominations for Who’s Who of Clarendon County!

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 1:30 am

The Manning Times is honoring the Top 25 Clarendon residents 3rd annual Who’s Who of Clarendon County. We are looking for nominations of people who have helped shape Clarendon County into the great place it is today through volunteerism, business acumen or helping to bridge divides in the community. There is no age limit. Nominations, including full name, a brief explanation and a contact number should be sent to editorial@manninglive.com.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel made of persons from outside the county. Get your nominations in today!