Pet of the Day: Tonka

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 1:12 am

Tonka is a 10-month-old male grey tabby domestic medium haired kitten looking for his forever home at A Second Chance Animal Shetler of Clarendon County, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning. He is neutered, current on all vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia and HIV and AIDS. He is affectionate and loves to play. You can pick him up and hold him just like a baby with no problem! Visit the shelter from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and help these animals find a home. To drop off an animal, call (803) 473-7075 for an appointment. If you’ve lost a pet, visit www.ccanimalcontrol.webs.com and www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.