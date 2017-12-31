War Eagles fall to Lee Central in District 9 final
by Submitted by Reader | December 31, 2017 10:08 am
The C.E. Murray War Eagles fell 72-66 on Saturday to Lee Central High School in Bishopville to give the Stallions the District 9 championship. The two teams had went head-to-head after playing others throughout the District 9 Officials Christmas Basketball Tournament over the past week.
