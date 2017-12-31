New Year’s Resolutions: Tonya Baker
by Submitted by Reader | December 31, 2017 7:32 pm
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 12:07 am
Be a better Christian, wife, mom, and employee. Enjoy the small things. And I can’t leave out exercise more and eat right.
– Tonya Baker
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.