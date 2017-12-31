ManningLive

New Year’s Resolutions: Tonya Baker

by | December 31, 2017 7:32 pm

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 12:07 am

Be a better Christian, wife, mom, and employee. Enjoy the small things. And I can’t leave out exercise more and eat right.
– Tonya Baker

