JV Lady Eagles fall to Columbia
by Submitted by Reader | December 31, 2017 10:29 am
Last Updated: December 30, 2017 at 9:32 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Lady Eagles fell Thursday to Columbia in the 2017 Columbia High School Tournament by a final score of 41-12. Keonna Fleder led the JV Lady Eagles with eight points, while both Rosandra Bennett and Tiana Hunt scored two points each.
