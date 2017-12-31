Corrections Officials: Incident at Turbeville prison ‘isolated,’ ‘no danger to community’

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is currently working an incident at the Turbeville Correctional Facility in conjunction with the state Department of Corrections.

Corrections officials have said there is no danger to the public. The specific nature of the incident is unknown at this time, but is said to involve one of the jail’s housing units.

Turbeville Correctional houses adult male offenders who have mostly been sentenced for General Sessions Court offenses under the Youthful Offender Act. The prison opened in 1994.