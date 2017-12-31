2017 Rewind: Pig employee retires after 45 years

Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 9:46 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

Longtime Piggly Wiggly customers were a little morethan upset when George King hung up his apron in July after 45 years with the Manning store.

“I wanted to go out before I’m 70 years old, and I’ve only got a month left,” said King, who served as the store’s meat market manager. “So, Thursday is my last day.”

See the original story at manninglive.com/2017/08/31/longtime-pig-employee-retires-after-45-years/