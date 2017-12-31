2017 Rewind: NC family searches for missing teen in Manning, boy found safe 6 months later

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

It’s not the way any family would want to start a new year. Just two days before 2017 began, a North Carolina family experienced its worst nightmare when 16-year-old Travis Burns waled away from his home in North Carolina, walked to a train station in Fayetteville and bought a ticket for a train to Kingstree. He left at 1 a.m. Dec. 29.

He was reportedly spotted in the Manning area after traveling to Kingstree on Jan. 2, the day manninglive.com first reported the story. The flyer pictured was attached to The Manning Times side and front doors when staff arrived at work that morning.

The posted described the boy as being between 6-feet and 6-feet-2 and weighing about 170 pounds. He had pink hair, with long bangs that he tended to wear off to the side.

Family members reached out to manninglive.com several times throughout the first six months of 2017 to keep the boy’s name in the public. He was found safe by his family sometime in the late spring. A social media post by one of his cousins June 23 said that he walked back into his home about two weeks earlier. No other information was provided.

To see the original story, visit manninglive.com/2017/01/02/family-looking-for-nc-teen-seen-in-manning-area/