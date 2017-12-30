Robert Sanunders Slover

SUMMERTON – Robert Saunders Slover, 64, husband of Francis Price “Jan” Slover, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Trident Medical Center in Summerville.

Born Aug. 7, 1953, in Amarillo, Texas, he was a son of the late John Anderson Slover and the late Mary Gerard Slover. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors besides his wife of Summerton include two sons, Kevin Price Slover (Crystal) and Jon Slover (Theresa), both of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Ron Slover (Ramona) of Amarillo and Johnny Slover (Erma) of Midwest City, Oklahoma; two sisters, Becky Brewer of Mineral Wells, Texas, and Barbie Blair of Marble Falls, Texas; three grandchildren, Lexi, Brendan and Jaxon; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Walt Braddock officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

