Lady Saints fall to OP

by | December 30, 2017 10:41 pm

The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell in the Orangeburg Prep Christmas Tournamet to Orangeburg Prep by a score of 67-26. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with 15 points. Bryne Baxley added five points and grabbed six rebounds.

