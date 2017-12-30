Lady Saints fall to OP
December 30, 2017
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell in the Orangeburg Prep Christmas Tournamet to Orangeburg Prep by a score of 67-26. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with 15 points. Bryne Baxley added five points and grabbed six rebounds.
