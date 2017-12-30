JV Lady Eagles defeat Lakewood in tournament
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 9:18 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Lady Eagles defeated Lakewood by a final score of 18-15 on Friday in the 2017 Columbia High School Christmas Tournament. Tiera Parson led the team with nine points, while Tiana Hunt followed closely with seven points. Keonna Feler had two points.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.