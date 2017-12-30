Dear Santa: Vijay Donaldson
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? I always wanted to know Are you going to give me toy? Do you want a drink santa? You are my beast friend. Marekremos santa Do you lake a hot chocolate? I will leave you some. Your friend, Vijay Donaldson
