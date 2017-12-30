Dear Santa: Triston Ridgeway
Dear Santa,
How do you talk to my mom when she calls you I know I can’t stalk to you but how do you just teleport to my house its crazy and how do you deliver thousands or millions of presents each year thats unreal.
Love,
Triston Ridgeway
LMA 3rd Graders
