Dear Santa: Triston Ridgeway

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

Dear Santa,

How do you talk to my mom when she calls you I know I can’t stalk to you but how do you just teleport to my house its crazy and how do you deliver thousands or millions of presents each year thats unreal.

Love,

Triston Ridgeway

LMA 3rd Graders