Dear Santa: Peyton Collins
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 4:40 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:55 pm
Dear Santa,
I am having a great year. I know you are busy but how many elves do you have? Can you try and send my elf this year. His name is Jingles. He is so funny and cute. I want a overboard and monghramed blanket.
Love,
Peyton Collins
LMA 3rd Graders
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.