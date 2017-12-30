Dear Santa: Peyton Collins

Dear Santa,

I am having a great year. I know you are busy but how many elves do you have? Can you try and send my elf this year. His name is Jingles. He is so funny and cute. I want a overboard and monghramed blanket.

Love,

Peyton Collins

LMA 3rd Graders