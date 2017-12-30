Dear Santa: Nicole Bolinger
Dear Santa,
It is Nicole. How mache efes do you have? Haw old are you? Do you like cresmistree? I want for cresmis a lol doll. And a splat sowman. And some clos. And a miney santa santa doll. I am gowing to cath you. From Nicole Bolinger
