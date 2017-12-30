Dear Santa: Nicole Bolinger

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

Dear Santa,

It is Nicole. How mache efes do you have? Haw old are you? Do you like cresmistree? I want for cresmis a lol doll. And a splat sowman. And some clos. And a miney santa santa doll. I am gowing to cath you. From Nicole Bolinger