Dear Santa: Nathan Hyde

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

Dear Santa,

How old are you? How do you fly to every house and deliver presents on time? How many elves do you have?How is Rudolph the only reindeer with a red nose? I like Christmas because it’s Jesus birthday. I want a xbox one x because I like to play games. I want some nerd guns so I can shoot stuff. I want some dinosaur toys because some eat meat and some eat plants.

Love,

Nathan Hyde

LMA 3rd Graders