Dear Santa: Nathan Hyde
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 12:20 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How do you fly to every house and deliver presents on time? How many elves do you have?How is Rudolph the only reindeer with a red nose? I like Christmas because it’s Jesus birthday. I want a xbox one x because I like to play games. I want some nerd guns so I can shoot stuff. I want some dinosaur toys because some eat meat and some eat plants.
Love,
Nathan Hyde
LMA 3rd Graders
