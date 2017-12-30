Dear Santa: Naomii Essence Nelson

Dear Santa,

Jingle! Jingle! Jingle! I hear Santa’s sleigh. It is filled with toys and gifts. Please leave me a Barbie house filled with dolls, a scooter so I can ride around the yard, and a Laptop so I can play on the computer. Love, Naomii Essence Nelson

SECC 2nd graders